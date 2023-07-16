SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - On Sunday night dozens gathered in front of the Old State Capitol in Springfield to remember the life of Emma Shafer.
The 24-year-old was killed on July 11.
Shafer was known throughout the community for her bright smile, positive attitude and willingness to help.
"She would make it a point to send encouraging words or share gratitude. Emma loved to engage with people and and she often engaged with the community around her."
Many speakers shared their memories that had with the 24-year-old.
