CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens marched the streets of Champaign not only to put a stop to police brutality but to also show unity in the community.
It was all part of the Deliverance and Revival protest.
Kaneshia King and Alyssa Senseney say they felt called to do this for the community.
"God is a God of order. He is the God of peace. He came so he could die for the entire world, not just anybody of color--that's the reason I am here. I am here to promote God because he said we are one body and many members," said King."
She also wanted to note that not all cops are bad.
"We need to show that not all cops are here to target our African American woman and men. I understand and see what's going on and use my wisdom with it as well. I had the chief of police reach out to me as well," said King.
She says Anthony Cobb said he would help them in anyway he could.
And Senseney says when she heard and saw King's efforts, she just knew she had to be a part of it.
"I knew that this was the moment that God had been preparing me for weeks," said Senseney.
They would like to thank everyone who joined them and provided beverages.
