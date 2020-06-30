DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - More than 60 people marched from the Decatur Civic Center to Decatur Public Schools headquarters and then to the Macon County Jail.
This march in particular focused on the Decatur's education system.
Jacob Jenkins, one of the organizers behind the march, expects DPS 61 leaders to create a new course of studies for Black students.
"If we go inside, nothing is going to change," Jenkins said. "We have to stay in the streets, we have to demand change."
The march from the Keil building to the Macon County Jail means something to Jenkins. To him, it is about shedding a light on the school-to-prison pipeline - a trend wherein children are funneled out of public school and into the criminal justice system.
Jenkins hopes to see more Black representation in schools.
"We're saying February, those 28 days, is not enough for Black students," Jenkins explained.
This march is one of many more to expect in Decatur. WAND News reached out to District 61 leaders for comment, but have yet to hear back from them. The next march is July 11.
