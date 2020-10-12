TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens of children and staff are in quarantine after a child care facility employee tested positive for COVID-19, the Chris-Mont EMA said.
Officials said a worker at TLC Child Care Plus, located at 1010 N. Webster St. in Taylorville, tested positive for the virus. The facility is closed and plans to be back open on Oct. 26.
EMA officials said the exposure affects 52 children and 13 staff members.
"All of the children’s parents and staff affected will be contacted and given detailed instructions to include a full two-week quarantine of the children and staff that were in attendance at the facility," an EMA press release said.
The Christian County Health Department is completing contact tracing. Additional disinfection at the facility is expected to be completed during the closure.
People who feel sick or have a health concern related to COVID-19 are asked to call their physician or the Christian County Health Department, which can be reached by calling (217)824-4113 ext. 111. Health department hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
