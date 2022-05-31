WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - On Tuesday. dozens of motorcyclists traveled through Watseka on their way to the Middle East Conflict Wall in Marseilles.
Run for the Wall developed the Sandbox Route with a recon run in 2019 going to the Middle East Conflicts Wall from the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C.
The run to Marseilles was supposed to take place in 2020, but because of COVID-19, it was pushed back two years. Mayor John Allhand told WAND News he was proud to host the veterans and their families on the run.
"It's just remarkable what these folks do," he said.
The group traveled from Indiana to Watseka on their final day of the ride. They stopped at Watseka Community High School to present a scholarship check to a local high schooler before stopping for lunch in Legion Park.
Dr. Al Day, who served in the Navy, was proud to be part of the American Legion Post No. 23 and serve the men and women who are on their way to the Middle East Conflicts Wall.
"To see this many veterans in one place in an honor," he said.
Part of the Sandbox Run was Mitch Goad's mother. Goed was a corpsman in the U.S. Navy and was killed in 2010. Allen told WAND News she is proud to ride alongside the veterans and families. She's expressed her gratitude for the support everyone has given her.
"My son is not forgotten," she shared. "I love to tell other people about it."
While the ride to Marseilles is meant to honor and remember those who have served in the Middle East, veterans from all walks of life were part of the ride to the Middle East Conflict Wall.
One of the volunteers helping with staging is Vietnam U.S. Marine Corps Veteran David Palomares. He has been with the Run to the Wall for 4 years. He shared the struggles he endured returning back from Vietnam. He watched 2 of his fellow service members die in his arms and he knows 30 men on the Vietnam War Memorial in D.C. He volunteers his time with Run to the Wall and shows his support to other families in memory of his fellow service member killed.
"We are honoring them and their memory and what they did for our country because freedom is not free and we want to make sure they are not forgotten," he said.
