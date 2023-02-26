SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Fifth graders from eleven Springfield-Area schools showed off their creative and engineering skills in a fun way.
The 16th annual Rude Goldberg competition took place at Lincoln Land Community College Saturday.
The competition was simple, move a rocket to a launch pad.
But, they had to make sure there were more than 10 steps.
Organizers say, the competition teaches students how to sell their ideas.
"the students coming out here today and they are selling to the judges everything that they learned the last eight weeks in this program. From the engineers to the building of this Rube. The science and the troubles that they went through. The team work and everything that they learned through the Rube Goldberg program." said Organizer, Adam Pallai.
The top three competitors advanced to the state contest.
That takes place in March at the U of I in Urbana.
