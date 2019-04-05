DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Dozens gathered outside the Macon County Courthouse Friday to honor a participant in the county’s hybrid court they say died of a drug overdose last week.
Clifford Howard, 49, died March 26. Those who attended the event to remember him described him as a funny, caring man.
“He always cared about everybody else,” one man said. “He wanted to make everybody else happy. We used to work together, and I’d laugh so hard with tears running down my eyes.”
Friday’s event included prayer and reflection. Fellow hybrid court participants hoped to bring attention to the dangers of addiction and the lives of addicts.
“Unfortunately, we’re stereotyped as being bad people sometimes, and it’s not,” said Heather Young. “We just got lost, and we’ve got a disease we’ll fight the rest of our lives.”
Many who took part are also part of Celebrate Recovery, a program that meets every Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene in Decatur.