SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Hundreds turned out to two different vigils Tuesday to remember three people killed in a Bunn-O-Matic shooting last Friday.
“She was a dedicated Bunn employee,” the husband of Bunn employee Marsha Stumpher, aid. “She told me more than once she loved her job and she loved the people she worked with.”
Strumpher, 54, was one of three people killed in the shooting. Bily Gibbons, 61, and Christopher Aumiller, 25, were also killed when a gunman opened fire inside the warehouse.
Those who gathered at the vigils held candles and shared their memories of their loved ones. One of the vigils organized by a community member took place at Centennial Park.
“I think it speaks volumes that Springfield is a city of love,” Kendra Day, the organizer of the Centennial Park vigil said. “We are a city that supports each other, and we are a city that, we show up. That is the most beautiful thing out of everything is everyone just showing up.”
Those who attended Day’s vigil described each person and their personalities.
Marsha was described as a firecracker.
Christopher was described as a big teddy bear.
Billy was described as a jokester.
At a separate vigil at Bunn-O-Matic even more people showed up to honor the victims. That is where Strumpher’s husband spoke to the crowd.
“Words cannot express what I feel,” he said.
Also, in attendance at the Bunn-O-Matic vigil were members of the Springfield Police Department. The department has vowed to not only work to find out what happened, but to try and figure out why the shooting happened.
Funeral services for Aumiller and Strumpher have not been announced. A visitation for Bill will take place on Wednesday in Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.