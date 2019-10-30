DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A second suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of Ernest Wren.
According to the Decatur Police Department, Christopher Malcom Hutton was arrested on a warrant for his involvement in the Oct. 25 shooting. He's facing preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Police previously arrested Deonta M. Merriweather, 23, who acknowledged shooting Wren but said it was done in self-defense.
Police responded at 10:28 a.m. to the 800 block of W. King and Van Dyke, where they found Wren. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
A second victim in that shooting, a 26-year-old man, had non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized.
Decatur police arrested Merriweather at about 1 p.m. Friday. He faces a first-degree murder charge in Macon County, and his bail is set at $500,000.
Hutton is booked on a 30,000 bond in the Macon County Jail.