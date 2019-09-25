DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department and Decatur Jewelry and Pawn are teaming up to keep guns safely locked.
On Oct. 12 DPD and Decatur Jewelry and Pawn will pass out gun safety locks from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for free. The will be available until supplies last.
According to Illinois law it is illegal to store or leave your weapon in the premise of a minor under the age of 14 who does not have FOID card unless it is secured by a device mechanism that renders the firearm temporarily inoperable.
If you have any questions contact DPD at 217-424-2711.