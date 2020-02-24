DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Police Department is investigating a series of car and residential break-ins over the weekend.
According to police, they are investigating five different cases that occurred between Feb. 13 and Feb. 23. In all but one of the cases, forced entry was used to get into the vehicle or home.
DPD said sometime between midnight and 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 23, two vehicles were broken into in the same driveway in the 400 block of West William Street. Police say one of the cars was unlocked and the other was broke into, but nothing was taken.
During the same time period, police responded to three reports of burglary. Police say sometime during between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Sunday, a garage in the 700 block of West Packard Street was broken into. Police say the suspects kicked in a door and took tools and a snow blower.
Officers are also investigating the break-in of an auto repair shop in the 2700 block of North Main Street between 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. In this case, a panel of an overhead door was kicked in. Several car batteries, a TV, cases of antifreeze, windshield washer fluid and change were taken.
A fifth case is under investigation after police were called to a one room house in the 4000 block of East Hickory Street Sunday morning. The complainant told police that a bicycle, power washer and generator were taken some time between midnight on Feb. 13 and midnight on Feb. 20.
Since the start of 2020, the Decatur Police Department has taken 51 residential burglary reports and 66 burglary to motor vehicle reports. Over the last five years, DPD has taken 1,984 burglary to motor vehicle reports and 2,227 residential burglary reports.
While the majority of the recent reports taken by DPD are forced entry reports, in records requested by WAND for the last three-years, a large number of break-ins are because of homes and cars being left unlocked.
Between 2017 and 2019, more than 80% of all car break-ins were to vehicles that were unlocked, or no force was required. During the time period, between 30-40% of all home break-ins were at homes that were unlocked, or no force was required.
Police say in the five cases reported over the weekend, they have no suspects and anyone with information is asked to call police.