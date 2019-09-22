DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Decatur.
DPD responded to shots fired and a man down at 1:35 p.m. near the 900 block of North Morgan Street.
When police arrived on scene, they found a 33-year-old male Decatur resident suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by emergency medical personnel, where he died.
This is being investigated as a homicide. A name of the victim has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Decatur Police at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS