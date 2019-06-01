DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The cops showing up to a birthday party in Decatur this week was actually a good thing!
The Decatur Police Department shared a sweet post on its Facebook Page. It explained Avionna was celebrating her 10th birthday this week. As it turns out, she's a huge fan of DPD.
Avionna invited Officer Ryan Wicks to her celebration. The officer works in the area where she lives. Unfortunately, Officer Wicks couldn't make the party. But, he did make sure other officers got the invite and showed up to the bash. He even had pizza delivered for the special occasion!
Officer Davis and Officer Wakeland were able to make the birthday party, showing how DPD will go above and beyond to connect with community members.