DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Department officers responded to two separate shots fired calls on Monday evening.
Police say there were called out to the 400 block of South 19th Street, for the report of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. Officers located nine, 9mm cartridge cases in the roadway. No injuries, damage or suspects were reported.
Less than an hour later, at 9:15 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Portage Place and Wellington Way for the report of shots fired. Officers on scene located 12 cartridge cases of two different calibers (9mm and .40) in the roadway. No one was injured and nothing was damaged. Officers had no details on suspects.
Anyone with information on either incident is urged to contact the Decatur Police Department or Crime Stoppers.