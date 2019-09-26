DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is partnering with Project AVA for their 5th Halloween "Bootique" program this Halloween season.
DPD will be a local collection site for new or gently used Halloween costumes.
The goal is to help families who struggle to provide daily essentials, much less being able to afford buying Halloween costumes for their kids.
Project AVA is bringing back their Halloween "Bootique" program.
From September 30 through October 14, Project AVA will be collecting new and gently used Halloween costumes from size toddler through youth size large at various collections sites in Decatur.
Project AVA will take the collected costumes and drop them off at local schools, early childhood and parent education centers, and food pantries that have been identified as having a need.
If you want to donate a costume to Project AVA, the Decatur Police Department will have a collection box available in our front lobby from 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday.
The Decatur Police Department is located at 707 W. South Side Dr.
If you wish to donate financially, that can be done through the Project AVA website.
For more information, click HERE.