DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot multiple times in Decatur.
Decatur Police were called to an area hospital Monday at 1 a.m. for a gunshot victim. His injuries were considered non-life threatening.
Police spoke to the 14-year-old victim who had multiple gunshot wounds to his right leg. He told officers where the incident occurred and that he was with three other teenagers ranging from 13-15 years old. The teens didn't know why anyone would shoot at them.
Officers found nine spent shell casings at the crime scene in the 300 block of W. Division Street.
Police told WAND News the shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m.
The investigation has been assigned to the Juvenile Investigations Unit. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the DPD's Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.
