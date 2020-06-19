DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police will crack down on "unruly and disrespectful" street parties, Chief James Getz said.
A Facebook post from the Decatur Police Department said street parties involving hundreds of citizens have started happening in the last several weeks. They lasted during the late night and into early morning hours.
The parties have become violent, Getz said in the post, and action will be taken.
"The Decatur Police Department has tried to be fair and has showed some discretion for these gatherings," Getz said. "It was proven that they could not be done peacefully as four people were shot on Sunday night at one of these events. These are not peaceful gatherings. These are also disrespectful to the citizens that live in those areas."
The shooting Getz referred to happened at a block party between the 700 and 800 block of E. Johns Ave. on Sunday. All four victims are expected to recover.
Police said they stopped a vehicle leaving the area of the shooting and arrested 22-year-old Javel Anderson, its driver. Anderson faces preliminary charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and resisting a peace officer.
Getz said police will be actively patrolling and ending these parties in public streets.
