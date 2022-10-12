DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel says two DPD officers and one suspect were shot during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.
Around 12:30 am, officers made a traffic stop in the 1300 block of E. Walnut Street. During the stop, shots were fired.
Two Decatur police officers were shot. The suspect was also shot during the incident.
The suspect and the officers were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Officers have not provided updates on their conditions.
This incident is still active and ongoing.
WAND News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.