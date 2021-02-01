DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools students have been remote learning for almost a year. Now, there are plans to learn in school again.
DPS officials answered some questions about how in-person learning will look and work. The plan is to have students come back to the classroom by March 22.
Dr. Paul Fregeau said school officials have been preparing for students to return. Officials are considering a hybrid-like plan for students, but there is more to it.
"About 60% of our student body has indicated they want to return to in-person learning," Dr. Fregeau mentioned.
For the students who are choosing to stick with virtual learning, DPS officials came up with three models.
Half & Half Model
A teacher will use one half of the day to teach students in person. The other half will be for virtual students.
Cameras In the Classroom
Both virtual and in-person students would have a full day of instruction. Dr. Fregeau said officials are trying to "figure out the best way to mitigate" the work load for teachers. Teachers would be responsible to hold in-person class and virtual class at the same time. According to DPS, "this model does present legal and privacy challenges."
Assigned Virtual Teachers
DPS said "all students would also be assigned a separate virtual learning instructor for the days they are learning virtually. Virtual-only students would be reassigned to a virtual-only instructor."
All this depends on how central Illinoisans respond to the pandemic. Washing hands, wearing a mask and being socially distant in public areas is paramount.
"One variable we can't control is the COVID-19 numbers," Dr. Fregeau said. "That is the only variable I'm aware of that may impact us from moving forward."
The chosen model for the DPS "Return to Learn" plan will be made by Feb. 9.
