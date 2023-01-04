DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — With the Macon County Health Department reporting High Risk levels for COVID-19 transmission, Decatur Public Schools is highly recommending masks for students, staff, and visitors inside DPS facilities.
According to a post on the DPS Facebook, students and staff who test positive for COVID are asked to quarantine for a minimum of five (5) days, but may return to school and resume normal activities on day six (6) if they are symptom-free or have lessened symptoms with no fever. Those who return on day six (6) will be asked to wear a mask for days 6-10, per updated CDC and IDPH guidelines.
Masks will be provided to students who request them.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.