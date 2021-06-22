DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools officials have approved an Aug. 16 back-to-school date in 2021.
The district will have class fully in person for five days a week. Masks will be required and social distancing is required "to the greatest extent possible and/or practical."
Parents who wish to have virtual instruction for their child can submit a medical request to Student Services by calling (217)362-3060.
See the PDF document attached to this story (page 11) for more information about the back to school plan.
In addition, DPS approved an agreement with Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA) for the search for a superintendent.
For security, DPS approved a plan to buy cameras for the entire perimeter of every district school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.