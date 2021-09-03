DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- DPS is searching for a new superintendent and wants the public's input on what qualities they should look for in a candidate.
DPS has a short survey for community members to fill out, asking what qualities the next DPS superintendent should have.
The search is on after former Superintendent Paul Fregeau stepped down to accept another job with Fox C-6 School District in the St. Louis Area.
Currently the position is being temporarily filled by Bobbi Williams, the district's interim superintendent.
To fill out the survey, visit this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.