DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Athletes with Decatur Public Schools want to give back in an upcoming track meet event.
The track meet fundraiser will be put on by middle school students in the district. Those who take part from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at MacArthur High School can drop off gift cards, kitchenware, diapers, toys and wipes.
"Warrensburg, we've competed against them at just about all of our meets, and every time, they show us a lot of love and support. Marshawn actually got injured the other day and the entire team came over to check on and see if he was OK," said Ashton, one of the students involved.
All donations are going to the families impacted by the devastating apartment building fire.
