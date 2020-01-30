DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur Public Schools officials have announced they will not conduct a national search to hire a Montessori school principal.
WAND-TV confirmed the reversal in DPS plans with district spokeswoman Denise Swarthout, who said executive search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates will not be part of the search process. The district is seeking the new principal after announcing plans to marge Garfield and Enterprise schools.
Assistant superintendent Jeff Dase said in late January that current Montessori principals would have to re-apply for leadership positions in the new alignment.
According to Swarthout, the district now plans to post the position online and interview candidates. The choice of principal will be made “at the district level”.
Click here for WAND-TV’s previous coverage about the search for a Montessori principal.