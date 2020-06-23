DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools unanimously voted at its meeting Tuesday evening to approve a new contract with custodial staff. The meeting was held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A four-year agreement with SEIU Local #73 Custodians was reached after four months of negotiations. DPS said those talks were done entirely in a virtual format because of in-person meeting restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're very excited that we were able to land on everything that was mutually beneficial to the custodians and the district," said DPS Superintendent Paul Fregeau. "Those employees do very important work and that's even more emphasized now with COVID-19, and the work they do to keep our buildings clean."
Highlights of the contract include:
- Four-year agreement, effective July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2024
- Wage increases each of the next four years
-Years 1 and 2: 2.75%; Years 3 and 4: 2.5%
- Same standard health insurance plans as provided to teachers; maintenance and security staff; Teamsters; and all non-union groups, including principals and administrators
- SEIU members will be part of interview panel for new head custodial hires
“This was a unique time to negotiate a contract, since we couldn’t meet in person. But throughout the negotiation process, everyone involved was willing to do what it took to come to an agreement,” said Beth Creighton, a Board member who represented the Board on the negotiating team. “I’m very pleased with this outcome, which I think will serve both our custodial staff and our District well for the next four years.”
“We appreciate the dedication of our custodial staff, especially during these past few months that have certainly not been business as usual,” said Steve Kline, DPS Director of Buildings and Grounds. “Our custodians will continue to play a major role this summer as we get our school buildings ready for the fall.”
The board also unanimously approved the hiring of a new assistant principal at Hope Academy - Kamie Meador - and a new Dean of Students at Eisenhower High School - Heidi Beck.
"I'm really excited to work at Eisenhower," Beck said, "And be in my hometown, home area of Decatur again, so thank you."
Also approved unanimously at the meeting - a renovation project aimed at improving the area around Johns Hill Magnet School. The $3.5 million project is being funded by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.
"Another generous gift from Mr. Buffett, to enhance the area around Johns Hill school," Fregeau said. "With baseball fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, (a) pavilion-type thing for families to use in the park. It'll be a nice amenity along with the brand new school in that area."
