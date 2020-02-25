DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A group of citizens has called for board members of Decatur Public Schools to resign in a petition of no confidence.
The community petition was handed over to the DPS Board of Education in a Tuesday night meeting. Evidence was presented to support the call for resignation of the DPS president and other "complicit board members", according to the presenters.
The petition, estimated to have between 600 and 700 signatures, demands a resolution in ongoing contract negotiations between the school district and the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants (DFTA). The two sides had been negotiating since April 2019, and DFTA members eventually took to the picket lines in an October strike after the last contract expired on June 30.
After TA's returned to the classroom several days later, negotiations involving a federal mediator continued with no results.
The district and DFTA are scheduled to meet for another mediation session at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Decatur School Board President Beth Nolan declined to comment when WAND-TV asked for a response.