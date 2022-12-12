DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education will vote Tuesday, December 13, on an agreement with the City of Decatur for DPS to buy back the soon be vacant property of Woodrow Wilson School.
Woodrow Wilson was originally built in the 1930s. It was closed as a school in 1979.
The property at 1140 West Sunset Ave. was purchased by the City of Decatur in October 2022 from an out-of-state owner.
There are currently no plans for the future of the vacant site.
The City of Decatur will be responsible for the demolition of the building, and then DPS will purchase the vacant land for 50 percent of the demolition cost.
The agreement will be voted on by the Board of Education during its meeting on December 13.
