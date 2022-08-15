DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education is accepting résumés from those interested in filling the seat on the Board that will become open when President Dan Oakes steps down.
President Oakes announced last week that he intends to step down Aug. 23 from his Board position following seven terms in office.
Anyone interested in serving on the Board of Education should submit their résumé and letter of intent to Board Secretary Melissa Bradford by emailing MBradford@dps61.org no later than noon on Friday, August 19.
To qualify for school board membership, an individual must be a United States citizen, a resident of the state of Illinois and a resident of the Decatur Public School district for at least one year preceding appointment, at least 18 years of age, a registered voter, not a school trustee, and not a child sex offender as defined in Section 11-9.3 of the Criminal Code.
After reviewing the résumés and letters of intent, the Board may by majority appoint someone or invite the prospective candidate for personal interviews to be conducted during duly scheduled closed meetings.
The Board will select a candidate to then serve the remainder of the unexpired term until the next Board election in April 2023.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.