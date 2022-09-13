DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)— The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education has filled its vacant seat on the Board.
The Board appointed and swore in Bill Clevenger as the newest member during the Tuesday night meeting.
The seat was first made available in August when President Dan Oakes stepped down after serving seven terms.
Clevenger served 34 years as the Decatur Park District Executive Director before retiring in 2021, he also holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in parks and recreation administration, plus an education specialist degree in community education/public administration.
In January 2021, the Illinois Park and Recreation Association named Bill Clevenger The Professional of the Year for his commitment and excellent service, saying “his desire to serve and his visionary leadership have profoundly impacted his community.”
“Bill has been a leader in our community for decades,” said Board President Andrew Taylor. “He has deep roots in Decatur and a vested interest in ensuring our schools succeed and our students get the best education possible. We are excited to welcome Bill to the DPS Board of Education.”
Those interested in serving on the Board were asked to submit their résumé and letter of intent. The Board then reviewed these documents and met with prospective candidates before selecting Bill Clevenger to appoint to the position.
Clevenger will serve the remainder of the unexpired term until the next Board election in April 2023.
