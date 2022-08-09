DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur Public Schools Board of Education President Dan Oakes announces he will be stepping down from his position on the Board, after serving seven terms in office.
School Board officials say President Oakes informed the Board at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting that the next meeting on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, will be his last.
President Oakes is relocating to Florida, a move that’s been in the works for more than a year now.
“I’ve enjoyed my time on the Board immensely, both the good and the bad, but it’s time for me to move on, time for a change,” said President Oakes.
President Oakes was first elected to the DPS Board of Education in 1991 and has served continuous terms since 1998.
During his time on the Board, Oakes played an instrumental role in many collective bargaining agreement negotiations, the renovation of both high schools, several Superintendent searches, and most recently the BOLD Plan to revamp school facilities throughout District #61.
“President Oakes has been a steady force on the Board for more than 20 years and we appreciate his leadership tremendously,” said Dr. Rochelle Clark, Superintendent of Decatur Public Schools. “We wish him nothing but the best as he heads for retirement in Florida.”
According to Board policy, the Board has 60 days to fill the vacancy.
The Board will be accepting résumés from District residents who are interested in filling the vacancy, and will either appoint a new president by majority vote or invite the invite the prospective candidate for personal interviews to be conducted during duly scheduled closed meetings.
The Board will select a candidate to then serve the remainder of the unexpired term until the next Board election in April 2023.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.