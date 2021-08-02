DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools said students and staff are "highly encouraged" to wear masks indoors after voting on COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming school year.
DPS students will be in person five days a week, the board ruled. Masks are required on buses.
All students and staff are encouraged to be vaccinated.
The district plans to set up classrooms so students can have three feet of distance between them if possible. Lunchrooms will be expanded "as much as possible" to allow for adequate social distancing.
In the event of substantial or high virus transmission, the board said self-certification for staff and students may be used. There could also be symptom screening and temperature checks at the door in such a scenario.
Symptomatic students will go to the isolation room/school nurse and could be sent home. COVID-19 testing could be recommended and all siblings of the symptomatic student will also be sent home.
The Macon County Health Department will still be involved with contact tracing.
Students who are quarantined are expected to log in to Google Classroom or SeeSaw and finish assignments.
The district also released rules for water and food. See the pictures attached to this story for the full DPS back to school rules.
The first day of class for students in the district will be Monday, Aug. 16.
