DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An issue with transportation led to Decatur Public Schools delaying the spring semester return date for in-person learning.
DPS families received a message Tuesday saying the district's transportation provider, All Town, can't provide the minimum number of bus drivers to safely pick up and drop off students. Because of this, officials decided students can't safely return to in-person instruction on Jan. 19.
The district has postponed the return date to Feb. 8, 2021.
The message to families went on to say the following:
"We do understand that the timing of this change is not ideal, as many families will now have to switch childcare plans again. Please know that we are working to make the best decisions we can with the information we have, while always keeping health and safety at the forefront of those decisions. We will continue to monitor the metrics and will keep you informed leading up to the February 8 return. Thank you for your understanding as we continue to work through these unprecedented times."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.