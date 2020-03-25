DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Wednesday, Decatur Public Schools donated more than 120 iPads to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
The iPads will be used by healthcare workers to interact with patients safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We were in need and seeking out these type of devices," said Mark Krieger, I.T. Services Manager for St. Mary's. "This will help us save on PPE, so that providers won't have to go in and out of rooms."
The district had decided to get rid of the iPads, which no longer had instructional value, before realizing the hospital had a need for them.
"Because eventually iPads get old enough where we can't use them in the district, so we have to cycle those out for new models," said Maurice Payne, Director of I.T., Decatur Public Schools. "Instead of going forward with that disposal, we wanted to put them to better use."
The iPads will also be used by patients who are in isolation, so they can stay in touch with family members during the virus outbreak.
"Hospitals have a no-visitor policy right now," Payne said. "So having that benefit, just having some type of discourse with their family members, can provide a lot of comfort in a time like this."
In addition to the iPads, the district also donated goggles, gowns, gloves, and other supplies from the high school science labs.