DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools made the decision to terminate all voluntary sports and extra-curricular activities on school grounds for the rest of the summer after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
DPS will not confirm the site or department for the employee who tested positive.
The district said it has been in contact with the Macon County Health Department and are following their guidance as they manage contact tracing.
DPS announced Friday that the 2020-2021 school year will start with remote learning due to the pandemic.
