DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public School District said they are working closely with health officials to monitor COVID-19.
DPS said the health and safety is their top priority. At this time there are no reported cases in Macon County or connected to the district. However, DPS has put together things they are doing to keep students healthy.
What is District #61 doing?
We are taking practical steps to ensure that our buildings are safe places to work:
- Encouraging staff members (and students) who are sick to stay home.
- Continuing to clean and disinfect our schools and buildings each day, plus a focused cleaning while students and staff are out of school buildings on Spring Break next week, March 10-13.
- Communicating regularly with neighboring school districts and our local municipalities to ensure we’re sharing key information.
The district said the best thing to do is practice flu prevention measures and be vigilant about good hygiene practices.