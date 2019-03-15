Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Regional school superintendents warn the states teacher shortage could get worse while Decatur Public Schools try to be creative in attracting new staff.
Recruitment & Retention Specialist Jey Owens was at Illinois State University in the past week. While there she says she found ten individuals who the district may be able to move forward with and hire for the fall. A little bit of money may be the answer to get new teachers to make a commitment to Decatur.
“We are researching a way to offer a $2,000 advance,” Owens told WANDs Doug Wolfe. “This is to all of our new teachers so that they can establish a home and become comfortable and acclimated with Decatur.”
Meanwhile, in Springfield State Senator Andy Manar, (D) Bunker Hill, is working once again to pass a bill to set a minimum wage for teachers. The measure would initially be set at $32,000 a year and would incrementally increase to $40,000 annually.
“This problem is not going to get better until we change the course we’re on,” Manar stated. “It’s going to be a big boost to the profession and I think it’s going to give young people the confidence that they can go into the profession of teaching and make a decent wage when they graduate from college.”
Decatur is already paying starting teachers $40,000 a year and offers an attractive benefits package.