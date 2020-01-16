DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools spent part of Thursday giving tours of their schools to prospective job candidates, in an effort to fill dozens of open teaching positions in the district.
"This is their opportunity to see what Decatur is all about and for us to connect their interest with our open positions," said Jey Owens, District Recruitment & Retention Specialist, Decatur Public Schools.
Owens said DPS has about 70 open positions right now. Like many districts across the country, DPS is feeling the effects of a nationwide teacher shortage.
"We definitely have a teacher shortage right now," she said. "So it is in high demand for all of those that are seeking employment, that are certified educators, to come to Decatur Public Schools."
Thursday, the district gave tours to four of their schools - Enterprise Elementary, MacArthur High School, Dennis Lab School, and French STEM Academy - to Golden Apple Scholars. Golden Apple is a non-profit that provides career preparation and tuition assistance for education students in Illinois.
"We're really trying very hard to recruit those strong, qualified candidates to our school district," Owens said.
In addition to full-time teachers, the district is looking to fill other types of roles, like social workers, teaching assistants, and substitute teachers.
"We encourage anyone that is really passionate about the education system and they have a bachelor's degree to become a substitute in our district," Owens said. "There's openings for you to become a substitute and help or volunteer. (The) more hands on deck, the better."
If you'd like to apply for a position at DPS, open positions are listed here.