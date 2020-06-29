DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools have canceled prom celebrations at both high schools and announced plans for walk-through graduation ceremonies.
The district said prom events are canceled due to Phase 4 guidelines from the state of Illinois. The entire state is currently in this phase, which limits gatherings to 50 people or less.
Walk-through graduations are set to be held at the same times at both Eisenhower and MacArthur high schools. Ceremonies are scheduled for July 25, July 27 and July 28.
Graduates must register to take part in walk-through ceremonies, the district said. Registration is available by using a form posted in the Google Classroom of each graduate or by calling the main office of either school from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday to Thursday.
Up to 20 graduates to register for each time slot. Available slots can be found when seniors register online or call the school office.
Walk-through ceremonies will observe appropriate social distancing at all times. Seniors are allowed to bring up to four guests, but everyone who attends must wear a mask or facial covering.
Each student will walk across the auditorium stage, receive their diploma cover and take pictures. Students can take their masks off only when walking across the stage.
The district said it will mark off space inside and outside of each school for graduates and guests to wait until they can head into the auditorium.
