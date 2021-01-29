DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools high school students will resume sports and extracurricular activities starting Monday, February 1.
The district made the announcement Friday afternoon.
“We are committed to supporting not only our students’ academic wellness, but also their social and emotional well-being,” said Beth Nolan, President of the DPS Board of Education. “Part of that social well-being is allowing students to take part in sports and activities they love. We feel we’ve reached a time and have a plan in place that will allow our students to safely resume these activities.”
Athletic practices and other extracurricular activities may resume, beginning Monday, February 1. DPS Athletic Directors have developed a plan to manage athletic practices, open gym times, and competitive events, all in accordance with IDPH guidelines and best practices.
All participating students and staff will be required to strictly adhere to all IDPH guidelines at all times, including social distancing, mask wearing, etc.
Those guidelines include limiting attendance at all practices and competitive events:
● Spectators are not allowed at any time.
● Student athletes and needed game personnel ONLY will be in the gymnasium during
practices and contests.
● Student athletes will be safely spaced within gymnasiums during practices and
contests.
● Home contests will be streamed via Facebook.
● All IDPH and IHSA health and safety standards will be followed at all times.
At this time, elementary and middle school sports and activities remain on hold, pending finalization of plans for those activities.
