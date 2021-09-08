DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-Decatur Public Schools are still on the search for a new Superintendent, but before making the decision they want to hear from the community.
DPS and HYA will host an open forum Wednesday evening via zoom, allowing the community to voice their opinions on the qualities they want to see most in a potential candidate.
The search continues after former Superintendent Paul Fregeau stepped down to accept another job with Fox C-6 School District in the St. Louis Area.
Currently the position is being temporarily filled by Bobbi Williams, the district's interim superintendent.
HYA specialize in assisting boards with the identification and selection of candidates, after hearing from all stakeholder groups in our community.
Below is the zoom link Wednesdays 7 p.m. CT Open Forum hosted by HYA.
Please click this URL to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82867064903
Webinar ID: 828 6706 4903
