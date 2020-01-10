DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The crowd yelled, cheerleaders chanted “go team go” and the band played at a set of basketball games designed for kids with disabilities in Decatur.
Every player made it onto the court and everyone was able to take shots in J-V and varsity games that created excitement for everyone in the Eisenhower High School gym.
“The kids really enjoy it,” said Decatur School Superintendent Dr. Paul Fregeau who was on hand to watch the games. “The families enjoy it and that is what is the great thing about being a public educator. We serve all kids.”
Friday’s games were at Eisenhower while a previous set of games were held at MacArthur High School.
In addition to playing all of the players walked through the halls behind the Eisenhower band. The P.A. announcer introduced each player to the crowd.