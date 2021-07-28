DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The first day of school is less than three weeks away for Decatur Public Schools District 61 and the district said it has 40 teaching positions open.
During a time when schools around the country are dealing with teacher shortages, DPS61 said it isn't falling into that statistic. Denise Swarthout, chief communications officer for DPS, said while the district is always looking for teachers, this year they are doing well with hiring.
"We are half the number of vacancies that we had two years ago in 2019, we've made a lot of progress," she said. "We have 60 new teachers starting with us and we are very excited."
Of the 40 open positions, Eisenhower High School's math department is in need of filling two open positions. Carrie Haley, a math teacher, said the department had two people leave earlier in the year. However, as of Tuesday morning, no one had applied for the position.
"We posted out open just like any other school and here we are," Haley said.
Haley said if the position isn't filled, then substitute teachers will work, other teachers will have to step in and class sizes will grow.
"Small class sizes with more qualified teachers are the things that are going to benefit our kids in the long run," she shared.
Haley expressed her love for the district. She shared teaching with DPS61 is one of the most rewarding jobs.
While the district has 40 teaching vacancies, it is also accepting applications for extended day teachers, teacher assistants and counselors. To see open vacancies, click here.
