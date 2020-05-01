DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Friday the Decatur Public School District honored those who have been supplying food to children within the district.
DPS put together a thank you for lunch workers. It was all part of National School Lunch Hero Day.
The district encouraged people to show their appreciation by decorating cars and giving cards to the lunch workers who make sure students are still fed, despite schools being closed.
"So some of the stories that our families came up with, some of my employees have basically been brought to tears over how appreciative and how thankful the people of Decatur have been. It makes it all worth while for them," said General Manager with Aramark Education Scot Tregory.
To date lunch workers have handed out over 70,000 meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.