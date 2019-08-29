DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public School District leaders have been trying to figure out how to adjust the school boundaries. It has been an ongoing conversation since last year.
Dr. Fred Bouchard, the assistant superintendent, said school districts with multiple schools: should keep an eye on the population every 12 to 15 years and how the district can better serve the public. He believes it time for a district wide evaluation. It's part of the B.O.L.D. plan. As many as 10 elementary schools will merge.
"Maybe we can do our business a little better by looking at these boundaries a different matter," Dr. Bouchard said.
School district leaders are hoping for feedback from the public. Since schools are merging, a number of them are closing. It's not a matter of shrinking or expanding the boundary line. It's more re-calibrating the given boundaries. Nothing has been set in stone, yet.
"We ultimately will make a recommendation to our board of education," Dr. Bouchard added. "There's still a blank canvas and an opportunity for input."
The districts boundary committee will meet Aug. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at South Shores. They'll also meet from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Dennis. All parents and community members are welcome.