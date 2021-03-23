DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools will not be replacing their outgoing superintendent until after the April elections.
The announcement came in a Tuesday night school board meeting. The new superintendent choice will be replacing Dr. Paul Fregeau, who has accepted a job as superintendent of the Fox C-6 School District in the St. Louis area.
Fregeau's last day will be June 30. His new job begins on July 1.
The DPS board approved Fregeau's resignation Tuesday night.
In the new position, Fregeau will make $220,000 a year, which is a $25,000 raise from his DPS salary. He was under contract with DPS until June 2023, and the terms of that deal allowed the board and superintendent to mutually agree to terminate it.
The April 6 election will bring four new members to the Decatur Public Schools board, as all four incumbents decided to not run again. Those board members include President Beth Nolan, Vice President Courtney Carson, Beth Creighton and Kendall Briscoe.
Candidates voters will see on the April 6 ballot are Jason Wayne Dion, Krystal Johnson, Ferlaxnes (Lexy) Carson, Kevin Collins-Brown, Al Scheider, Alana Giselle Banks and Jayjuan Young.
