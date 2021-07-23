Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Working parents will get some help in the coming school year as DPS 61 offers an extended day program. Parents can drop off kids before school at 6am and the children can stay for an after-school session until 5:30pm.
Registration started Friday and more than 50 children were enrolled in the first 30 minutes. The extended day program starts September 7, 2021 but parents should register as early as possible. You can register your children through the DPS website.
The program is open to all Pre-K through 8th grade students in the Decatur School District and Macon – Piatt Special Ed.
The program is free to parents which is being funded with federal Cares Act funds. Breakfast, snacks and lunch will be provided free to each child attending.
Teachers will be participating with education and enrichment programs. Additional jobs are available through the above hyperlink or by calling the Ashley Grayned at the Keil Building in Decatur.
