DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur Public Schools leader is leaving for a Kansas City, Kan., school district.
Dr. Judith Campbell has been approved to become associate superintendent of leadership and learning for Kansas City, Kan., Public Schools. The board voted for her approval Wednesday.
Campbell's base salary will be $140,000 per year, according to board records.
Campbell has been P-12 director of teaching and learning for DPS. A DPS description of her job in Decatur said she "is responsible for leading the professional development efforts throughout the district's P-12 buildings".
