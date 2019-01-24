Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Decatur Public Schools recently picked up $400,000 from the state for transportation to operate the districts buses.
They money is a combination of current funding and money owed by the state from the past. It’s money Decatur School Superintendent Dr. Paul Fregeau says is important to have.
“It helps tremendously that they’re catching us up on that proration of transportation funds,” Fregeau told WAND News. “Very important. Especially on days like we have today when it’s cold and kids need a nice warm ride to school.”
Fregeau went on to say school funding has been coming in as anticipated under the new state school aid formula.