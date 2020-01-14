DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur Public Schools changed their decision Tuesday night and will put on hold reassigning staff to open positions.
The district announced talks with DEA leadership Tuesday led them to change their minds. The initial plan was to reassign support staff into classrooms. Support positions included reading recovery teachers, select alternative education staff and instructional specialists.
DPS has over 70 open positions as of Tuesday.
The district had planned to begin reassignments starting on Jan. 22, with 14 teachers in total affected. They would have been filtered into buildings with the highest number of unfilled positions.
"As always, our primary focus is on what’s best for our students," a DPS statement said Tuesday night. "We will continue to work with the DEA and our teachers to find solutions to support our schools that have the greatest needs."