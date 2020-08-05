DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools announced more about a schedule for its virtual learning method of teaching in fall 2020.
All students will learn virtually in the first quarter if the fall semester due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The district said discussions about virtual learning plans are continuing, and added it recognizes expectations and plans will evolve throughout the school year in order to address the needs and health status of the community.
DEA and DFTA members will have flexibility to choose working from home or at school on Mondays and Wednesdays. They must work in person at school buildings on the three remaining weekdays.
All DPS schools will have the same schedule for virtual learning, with the day beginning at 8 a.m. and class dismissing at 2:25 p.m. District leaders said virtual learning starts for students on Monday, Aug. 17. Teachers will establish classroom protocols when they meet with students on that day.
District leaders said the virtual learning model has been improved from spring 2020 and includes:
- Daily instruction for students delivered through live lessons and independent work
- Teachers engaging online with students through Seesaw (Pre-K to 1st grade) and Google Meet (2nd grade to 12th grade)
The district said teachers will start using Mondays as a virtual learning planning day, beginning on Aug. 24 and excluding school holidays. There will be no virtual instruction, but students will be assigned independent work to complete on Mondays.
DPS teachers will receive a document Wednesday that includes expectations for curriculum and planning. Teachers should contact their building administrator if they have questions after reviewing the document.
"This is a challenging time for everyone, but as always we remain committed to providing each DPS student with a high-quality education," a district statement said. "Thank you again for your support."
